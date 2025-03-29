Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Global-E Online

Global-E Online Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Global-E Online stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.