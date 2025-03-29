Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $969,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.80.
About Dynatronics
