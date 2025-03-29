Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $969,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

