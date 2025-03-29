WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Up 196.5% in March

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 196.5% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WM Technology Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About WM Technology
Featured Stories
