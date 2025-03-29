WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Up 196.5% in March

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 196.5% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WM Technology Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Get WM Technology alerts:

About WM Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.