RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 465 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 123,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.02.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $933.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $971.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $868.10. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

