Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the February 28th total of 370,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 722.8 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

Shares of ALSSF opened at $2.12 on Friday. Alsea has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

