Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.92. 714,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,119,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

