Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Drops By 57.1%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Arkema Stock Down 1.9 %
Arkema stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. Arkema has a 12 month low of $71.26 and a 12 month high of $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60.
