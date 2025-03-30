Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Drops By 57.1%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Arkema Stock Down 1.9 %

Arkema stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. Arkema has a 12 month low of $71.26 and a 12 month high of $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

