ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $856,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after buying an additional 26,780,137 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,773 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $26.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

