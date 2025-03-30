ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MDY opened at $532.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $511.97 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

