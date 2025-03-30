ARK & TLK Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276,698 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,651 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,555,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,446,000 after buying an additional 196,458 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.37 and a 1-year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

