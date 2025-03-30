Blair William & Co. IL Has $10.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 239,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,380,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $244.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.83 and its 200-day moving average is $257.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.4516 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.