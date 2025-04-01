Cannon Advisors Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cannon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

