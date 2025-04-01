Treynor Bancshares Inc. Has $3.54 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.31. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

