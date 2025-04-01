iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Cannon Advisors Inc.

Cannon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,267,000 after acquiring an additional 842,335 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 743,111 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,053,000 after purchasing an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 259,380.9% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 285,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 285,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

