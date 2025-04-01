Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 789.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 0.5% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

MSI opened at $438.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.61.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

