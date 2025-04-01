Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,020 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,379 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,510,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CarMax by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000.

NYSE:KMX opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.18.

In other news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,709 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,379. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

