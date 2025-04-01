Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

BITS stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 million, a P/E ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51.

Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

