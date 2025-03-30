Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,704 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,320,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,889,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $151.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.71 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.