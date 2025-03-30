Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,100 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 326,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

