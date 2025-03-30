Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBXG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000.

NYSE:NBXG opened at $12.37 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $13.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

