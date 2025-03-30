Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Up 116.1% in March

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,600 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the February 28th total of 351,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,528.7 days.
Country Garden Services Price Performance
Shares of CTRGF opened at C$0.74 on Friday. Country Garden Services has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.63.
Country Garden Services Company Profile
