Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $154.17 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

