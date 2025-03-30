JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

JPST opened at $50.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

