Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 29,338 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,338 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

XMHQ opened at $91.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $110.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

