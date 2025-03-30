Chartist Inc. CA Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chartist Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 43.4% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $62,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

DIA stock opened at $415.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

