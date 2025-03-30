American Money Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

