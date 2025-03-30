American Money Management LLC Buys 18,612 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

American Money Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $76.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

