Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,082 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 28.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 286,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 139,208 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quanex Building Products

About Quanex Building Products

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.