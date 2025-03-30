American Money Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $169.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $154.17 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average of $180.27.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

