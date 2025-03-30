Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $60,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,914.85. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $191,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ANIP opened at $67.61 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -122.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

