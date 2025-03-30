American Money Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

