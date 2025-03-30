American Money Management LLC Sells 13,443 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

American Money Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $25.16.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

