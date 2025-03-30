American Money Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American Money Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $228.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.