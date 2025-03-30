Insight Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Shares Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 20,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the average daily volume of 2,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Insight Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.
Insight Acquisition Company Profile
Insight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the FinTech, wealth, asset, investment management, and insurance tech sectors.
