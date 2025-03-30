Short Interest in Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Rises By 123.1%

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Emergent Metals Stock Performance
Shares of EGMCF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Emergent Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
About Emergent Metals
