Short Interest in Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Rises By 123.1%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

Shares of EGMCF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Emergent Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

