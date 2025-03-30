BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells $2,765,250.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,765,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,948,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,449,240.89. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $2,517,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Neil Kumar sold 31,543 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,139,964.02.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $11,864,362.28.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $35.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,658,000 after buying an additional 505,481 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

