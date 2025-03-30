BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells $2,765,250.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIOGet Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,765,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,948,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,449,240.89. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 25th, Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $2,517,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 19th, Neil Kumar sold 31,543 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,139,964.02.
  • On Tuesday, January 28th, Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $11,864,362.28.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $35.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,658,000 after buying an additional 505,481 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

