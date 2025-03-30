Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 357.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 571.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 890,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,271,000 after acquiring an additional 704,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 368.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $680,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,040. This trade represents a 20.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $53.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.