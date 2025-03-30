Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells 18,629 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart sold 18,629 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total transaction of C$1,305,885.45.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRP opened at C$68.82 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$43.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.25.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.