Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – March 27th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Core Scientific are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies whose business performance is closely tied to the price or adoption of Bitcoin. These companies may be involved in activities such as bitcoin mining, trading, or investing in Bitcoin, meaning their stock value can be significantly influenced by the cryptocurrency’s market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,564,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,088,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,485,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,589,092. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 5.95. MARA has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,873,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237,370. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.83.

