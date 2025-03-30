Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Peter A. Leidel Sells 225,000 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $1,818,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,416.24. This represents a 24.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METC stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $362.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.59 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 245.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 232,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on METC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

