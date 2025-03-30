Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) vs. Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Financial Review

Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Top Wealth Group and Utz Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Wealth Group N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands 1.13% 7.92% 4.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Top Wealth Group and Utz Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Wealth Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Utz Brands 0 1 7 0 2.88

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Utz Brands has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.48%. Given Utz Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Top Wealth Group.

96.0% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Utz Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Top Wealth Group and Utz Brands”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Wealth Group $14.38 million 0.78 $2.44 million N/A N/A Utz Brands $1.41 billion 1.42 -$24.94 million $0.18 78.36

Top Wealth Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Utz Brands.

Summary

Utz Brands beats Top Wealth Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Wealth Group

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Winwin Development Group Limited.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc. The company sells its products to wholesale and other distributors, grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership club stores, hard discounters, and specialty and e-commerce retailers. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

