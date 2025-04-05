California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,183 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $136.95 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.99 and a 12 month high of $258.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 912.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.77.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

