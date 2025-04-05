California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.04 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 984.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after acquiring an additional 197,853 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 22.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.73.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock opened at $232.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.80 and a 200-day moving average of $307.46. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.