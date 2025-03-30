IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) by 161.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAVE. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAVE stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of -0.69. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

