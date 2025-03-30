Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,769 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 286,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,805,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

