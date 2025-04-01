Tradewinds LLC. Purchases Shares of 5,733 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,525 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

