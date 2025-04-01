Tradewinds LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tradewinds LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,941,000 after buying an additional 367,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of D stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

