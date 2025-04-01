WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

