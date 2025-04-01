WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.