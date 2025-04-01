Lokken Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,959,000.

Shares of TACK stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.56. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

