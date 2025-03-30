Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$60,259.24 in Stock

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Aaron Potter sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.96, for a total value of C$60,259.24.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AD.UN stock opened at C$19.41 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.08 and a 1 year high of C$20.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$883.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AD.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

